This year, medical counselling in Tamil Nadu to have security features

After last year’s State medical admissions were rocked by cases of impersonation, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) is all set to add security features to the medical counselling process this year.

Last year, investigations revealed that a few students secured admission to MBBS seats in government and private medical colleges by engaging impersonators for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The scam came to light in September, beginning with the case of a first-year MBBS student of Government Theni Medical College. The student had reportedly engaged an impersonator, who appeared for NEET in a centre outside Tamil Nadu, attended the medical counselling in the State and completed the admission process at the college. The CB-CID police that is investigating the case have so far arrested at least seven students and their parents.

This year, the DME is not taking any chances, an official said. “We are taking extra care this time. We want to check the genuineness of candidates and will be putting in place security measures at the counselling session that will be held by the Selection Committee. This will include facial identification, thumb impressions, latest photographs and Aadhaar card,” he said.

The counselling process will be videographed and the images of candidates will be captured and shared with medical colleges. CCTVs would be part of the security features to record the counselling process, officials said.

Along with this, the thumb impression of the students would also be taken. Students would be required to bring in their latest photographs on the day of the scheduled counselling as officials said that in the previous years, they came across candidates submitting photographs that were at least five years old.

“Through these measures, we will be able to keep track of who is attending the counselling and who is approaching the college to complete the admission process. We will share these details with the colleges for them to cross-check and confirm the identity of the student gaining admission,” he said.