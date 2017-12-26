This year, a tragic Christmas for Kanniyakumari fisherfolk

MADURAI

K. Kuklin of Poothurai in Kanniyakumari district was among the lucky few to make a miraculous escape after facing the full wrath of Cyclone Ockhi mid sea on November 30, which sunk his boat and fishing equipment. “Now, I am in deep debt and have not even paid my child’s school fee. How can I celebrate Christmas?” he asked.

With around 220 fishermen still untraceable, according to estimates of the villagers, and stories like that of Kuklin aplenty, Ockhi has taken the sheen off this year’s Christmas for a majority of fisherfolk in Kanniyakumari district, particularly in Thoothoor, Poothurai and six nearby villages that account for most of the loss.

P. Peter Prakash of Thoothoor said though the usual midnight Christmas mass was conducted at the local church, it was more like a remembrance mass for the missing fishermen. “Usually, during the mass, all families would bring cake and share it with others. This time, we did not even wish happy Christmas to anyone,” he added.

Pointing out that Christmas celebrations would generally start a week ahead, as all the fishermen who ventured into the sea would have returned by then, T. Jagan, a resident of Chinnathurai, said the celebrations would reach its peak on Christmas eve, with various events organised by youngsters in every village.

“Yesterday, we were instead tying black flags in our village. I have lost two of my good friends from the same family, which is looking into a bleak future now,” he said.

J. Robinson of Vallavilai, who had a miraculous escape from the cyclone along with eight others after being stranded in the sea for nearly three days, said Christmas was the only occasion when all fishermen took their families in boats to the sea.

“All family members, including the elders, would come. We would spend at least three to four hours in the sea. Not a single boat ventured into the sea in our villages this time,” he added.

Father Churchill, general secretary, South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF), said 188 fishermen from Kanniyakumari villages and 42 more from other places had not yet been traced, as per the figures collated from all villages.

“The last group to be rescued was the 13 fishermen from Midalam on December 23. It is highly unlikely that the missing are still alive,” he said.

P. Justin Antony, founder-president, International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET), however, said though the possibility of the missing fishermen to be alive had diminished, their families were still hoping for miracles. “We will perhaps wait till the New Year,” he said.

Acknowledging that the fishing villages were void of Christmas celebrations, he said donation drives began in many churches to collect money for the families that lost their dear ones.