Pon Mariappan runs a unique salon in Thoothukudi. There are no fancy posters of models, no blaring music.

Instead, there is a mini library with over 400 books, all part of Mariappan's collection. He says this is his initiative to get his customers to inculcate the habit of reading.

Mariappan's efforts have received wide praise. The constituency's MP Kanimozhi has also donated 50 books towards his collection.