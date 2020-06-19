This is a ‘U-turn government’, says Stalin

CHENNAI

The DMK president was referring to the government’s withdrawal of a government order on names changes to 1,018 cities and towns

DMK president M.K. Stalin has dubbed the AIADMK dispensation a ‘U-turn government’ after it withdrew a Government Order on name changes to 1,018 cities and towns. He questioned why experts were not consulted earlier before the names were changed.

In a tweet late on Thursday night, Mr. Stalin asked if the rulers had started believing that they alone were geniuses. “Shouldn’t they have consulted with experts earlier itself?” Mr. Stalin asked. He said the AIADMK government led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had become a U-turn government.

On Thursday night, the government withdrew the G.O. after widespread criticism on the inconsistencies in the name changes.

Tamil Culture Minister Ma Foi K Pandiarajan told The Hindu that three different transliteration protocols were used that had led to these inconsistencies, and the government would identify one standardised protocol to ensure consistency. A new G.O would be issued in the next three days, he had said.