Watch | This girl is set to become the first doctor from the Irula community

Meet B. Srimathi, an Adivasi woman from the Irula community of Thumbibettu village in Tamil Nadu. After years of hard work and dedication, the 20-year-old has become the first member of her community to gain a medical seat. She is set to become the first doctor from her community.

Srimathi has been admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College and wants to specialise in paediatrics. She wishes to inspire the Adivasi community into achieving their dreams.

She cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and said that she was extremely proud and looked forward to the chance of becoming a doctor. Srimathi says that other youngsters are unaware of the opportunities and financial stability available for people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Srimathi feels that this could be a primary factor that foils the aspirations of other youngsters from becoming doctors, lawyers, scientists and engineers.

Reporting: Rohan Premkumar

Voiceover & Production: Abhinaya Sriram

Video: M. Sathyamoorthy


