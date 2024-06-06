This election, the DMK-led alliance improves its victory margin in 14 constituencies

The DMK-led alliance has improved its victory margin in 14 constituencies in the 2024 Lok Sabha election compared to 2019. However, this does not include the Theni constituency that the DMK snatched from the AIADMK this time.

Of the 14 seats, the western districts account for five; north and west, four each; and the central region, one (Mayiladuthurai). Tiruvallur in the north witnessed the highest victory margin this election, with Sasikanth Senthil of the Congress defeating V. Pon Balaganapathy of the BJP by 5,72,155 votes.

Interestingly, the lowest victory margin (4,379) was also recorded by a Congress candidate – B. Manickam Tagore – in the Virudhunagar constituency in the south.

Prominent winners

Among other prominent winners who increased their victory margin are Kanimozhi Karunanidhi of the DMK in Thoothukudi; D.M. Kathir Anand (DMK) in Vellore; Thamizhachi Thangapandian (DMK) in Chennai South; A. Raja (DMK) in the Nilgiris; and Thol. Thirumavalavan (VCK) in Chidambaram.

In Vellore, where Mr. Kathir Anand won by a slender margin of 8,290 votes in 2019 (the election was deferred and conducted after the BJP formed the government at the Centre), the margin increased to 1.92 lakh votes this time.

Interestingly, A.C. Shanmugam was his nearest rival on both occasions. The only difference was that in 2019, Mr. Shanmugam was nominated by the AIADMK. This time, he was nominated by the BJP.

A highlight of the 2024 election is that as many as 23 candidates won by a margin of at least over 2 lakh votes. Last time too, the tally remained the same.

However, the battle last time was essentially between two major coalitions led by the DMK and the AIADMK respectively But, this time, there was a multi-cornered fight. This only indicated that the AIADMK had become weaker. It was the runner-up in 17 constituencies and its ally, the DMDK, was the runner-up in one seat.

The number of constituencies where the victory margin did not exceed one lakh was one more than in the last election. In 2019, only five constituencies – Vellore, Chidambaram, Dharmapuri, Tiruppur and Theni – saw a victory margin of less than one lakh. This time, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal and Virudhunagar constituencies logged a victory margin of less than one lakh.

This time, as many as 14 constituencies saw the margin ranging between two lakh and three lakh as against nine in 2019.

