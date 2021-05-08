This community food pantry ensures people don’t go hungry in Gobichettipalayam

School principal launches unique initiative to do his bit during COVID-19 pandemic

ERODE

At a time when the nation is battling the second wave of COVID-19 and frontline workers are racing against time to treat patients, 44-year-old Clement Premkumar, principal of a private school, is on a mission to ensure that no one goes without food during the pandemic in Gobichettipalayam.

“If you feel hungry, take the food, no need [for] money”, reads a display board on a push cart placed in front of a bus stand in Gobichettipalayam that invites the attention of people.

“Due to restrictions, many lost their livelihood and the poor are facing difficulty in getting food. Hence, I decided to lend a helping hand during the pandemic”, said Mr. Premkumar.

He rented a push cart and placed 300 food packets and bananas on it at 12.30 p.m. on May 6, which were taken by the needy by 2.30 p.m.

“The response was overwhelming and after seeing the initiative, many are contributing food items and bread packets”, he added. “I encourage volunteers to place food items on the cart by themselves and I do not accept money”.

On Friday, food packets, loaves of bread, biscuits and water bottles were placed on the cart by philanthropists, which benefited over 150 people.

“Anyone who wants to help the needy can place food on the cart”, Mr. Clement said.

“Help can be done not only during the pandemic, but also throughout the year if organised properly”, he noted.

The good thing is only those who need the food are utilising the service, he said, and added that no monitoring was done.