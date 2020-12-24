Thiruvalluvar University teachers to stage protest against Vice-Chancellor

Thamarai Selvi has not made any efforts to improve the institution, they say

Thiruvalluvar University professors and teachers from affiliated colleges have decided to launch a series of protests against the non-appointment of a permanent Registrar, Controller of Examinations and a financial officer for the institution.

The association has decided to stage a demonstration on January 6 in front of the Regional Joint Directorate of College Education and on January 11 in front of the university to reiterate their various demands.

They also plan to raise various other issues, including malpractice in the university.

The professors said though S. Thamarai Selvi was appointed Vice-Chancellor two years ago she had not made any efforts to improve the functioning of the institution.

The professors alleged that the V-C had overlooked experienced professors and appointed an assistant professor with five years’ experience to the post of Registrar. Although the post had been advertised for and interview conducted on December 4, all the applicants had been rejected after “they were found ineligible”, the University Teachers’ Association alleged.

The 18-year-old university does not have a statute of its own, the teachers’ representatives said.

The teachers also alleged largescale violation of rules in developing infrastructure at the institution, besides malpractice in the evaluation of answersheets of five candidates. Though the details were given to the V-C, no action had been taken, alleged association general secretary Prince Prabhakar.

The local fund audit objections to the tune of ₹95.47crore had not been rectified as yet, the association said.

Also, teachers had not been paid remuneration for the evaluation they did in the previous semester.

In 2007, the Governor and the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation had approved the launch of the Department for Dr. Ambedkar Studies, but till date the Dr. Ambedkar Chair had not been created. The department itself had not been instituted, the teachers said.