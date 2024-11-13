Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore seeks contributions from public for its Academic Development Fund

The Thiruvalluvar University has sought contributions from the public for its academic development fund.

According to a press release, the fund is used to promote research efforts across the university departments by supporting innovative projects proposed by its faculty.

It will also be utilised for providing grants to the students pursuing doctoral studies at the University, which was started in the year 2002.

The University said the funds provided by the public would not only enhance its research capabilities, but also make it an investment in education and innovation, as they were eligible for exemption under Section 80G(5) of the Income Tax Act.

The press release said those willing to contribute must pay by bank cheque or demand draft directly to the University bank account, in the name of the Registrar, and send a copy of the receipt to the University.

A receipt will also be issued for the income tax exemption benefit. For more information, contact the University Registrar, the release further said.