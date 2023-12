December 06, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VELLORE

Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore has announced the revised time table for theory examinations to be held during November/December 2023.

According to a press release, the examinations for all undergraduates and postgraduates students will be held on December 11 and 12. The examinations will be conducted in forenoon and afternoon sessions. They were originally scheduled on December 4 and 5 but were postponed due to cyclone Michaung, the release said.