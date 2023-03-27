HamberMenu
‘Thiruvalluvar temple being renovated at a ₹10 crore’

March 27, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Monday told the Assembly that the Thiruvalluvar temple in Mylapore was being renovated at a cost of ₹10 crore and the kumbabishekam would be performed in one year.

Replying to a question in the Assembly, he said the temple works were launched during the DMK government led by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 1973. “It is the DMK government that has done the maximum to honour Tiruvalluvar,” Mr. Sekarbabu said.

