‘Thiruvalluvar did not share DMK’s values’

BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao on Friday said Tamil poet-savant Thiruvalluvar’s philosophy was the opposite of the philosophy on which the DMK was formed.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Rao said Thiruvalluvar did not belong to the DMK and belonged to all of humanity.

“BJP is the vanguard and torchbearer of this world view. Atheists today can take inspiration from Thiruvalluvar for his moral preachings. We do not have any objections. But in order to do this, they need not paint him as an atheist,” he said.

“Nowhere can the DMK claim that Thiruvalluvar advocated a philosophy on which the DMK stands. In his entire life, he has never preached or advocated any allergic world view about any colour. All colours are part of the same human creativity. After Stalin’s statement, it has become DMK’s leadership versus Thiruvalluvar’s philosophy,” he said.

He also said the BJP had never said that actor Rajinikanth was willing to join the party. “BJP is not interested in carrying these speculations. The party is preparing for the local body elections. Local body elections are very important to strengthen the BJP’s leadership at the grass roots level,” he said.