Thiruporur police detain DMK MLA over Sengadu firing incident

CHENNAI

12 July 2020 17:07 IST

On Saturday, a clash had occurred between MLA L. Idhayavarman’s group and that of real estate businessman, Imayam Kumar, over a land dispute

Thiruporur police have detained DMK MLA L. Idhayavarman, in connection with a firing incident that took place during a clash between his group and that of a real estate businessman, over a land dispute on Saturday.

The Thiruporur police have registered three FIRs and have secured five persons, including the MLA. The pistol, which police claim was reportedly fired by the MLA at his rival gang, as well as a Single Barrel Breech Loading gun have been seized, and the police have found that the licenses for both have expired. Two live rounds and an empty case have also been recovered by the police.

Tense moments prevailed in Sengadu village in Thiruporur on Saturday, after a clash occurred between Mr. Idhayavarman’s group and that of real estate businessman, Imayam Kumar, over a land dispute.

According to the police, the land dispute has been ongoing between the two, for the past several years. On Saturday, Imayam Kumar along with some of his aides went to visit the plot of land in Sengadu village, and found that the pathway was dug up. “He lodged a complaint about the incident at the Thiruporur police station,” said a police officer.

Later, when Mr. Kumar went to Sengadu again, Mr. Idhayavarman and his father Lakshmipathy, as well as some village residents were at the spot. A clash occurred between the two groups. A senior police officer claimed that in the melee, the MLA is suspected to have fired two rounds at the rival group, in which a pedestrian, Srinivasan, was injured. Imayam Kumar’s vehicle was also damaged in the firing.

“There were injuries on both sides and the injured were admitted to hospital,” the officer said. Mr. Srinivasan was rushed to a hospital and the police have taken a complaint from him. Similarly, FIRs have been registered based on complaints from the MLA’s side and that of Mr. Kumar.

“Mr. Srinivasan got discharged from the hospital as he had minor injuries on his back. But when the police went to conduct an inquiry, he was not in the house. We suspect that someone involved in the case may be trying to influence him to withdraw the complaint,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the police secured Mr. Idhayavarman on Sunday afternoon and he has undergone a COVID-19 test. Further investigations are on.