ADVERTISEMENT

Thirupapuliyur Uzhavar Sandhai gets FSSAI’s Eat Right certification

June 26, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Eat Right initiative aims at promoting safe, healthy, and sustainable food on campuses such as schools, universities, colleges, workplaces and food markets

The Hindu Bureau

The Thirupapuliyur Uzhavar Sandhai in Cuddalore has obtained Eat Right (Fruits and Vegetable Market) certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The certification was issued as the farmers’ market had met the benchmarks established by FSSAI. The Uzhavar Sandhai was given a facelift recently at an estimated cost of ₹78.3 lakh. Collector A. Arun Thamburaj handed over the certificate to Poongothai, Deputy Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business recently. The certificate is valid upto June 12, 2025.

According to an official, the Eat Right initiative aims at promoting safe, healthy, and sustainable food on campuses such as schools, universities, colleges, workplaces and food markets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US