Thirupapuliyur Uzhavar Sandhai gets FSSAI’s Eat Right certification

June 26, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Thirupapuliyur Uzhavar Sandhai in Cuddalore has obtained Eat Right (Fruits and Vegetable Market) certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The certification was issued as the farmers’ market had met the benchmarks established by FSSAI. The Uzhavar Sandhai was given a facelift recently at an estimated cost of ₹78.3 lakh. Collector A. Arun Thamburaj handed over the certificate to Poongothai, Deputy Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business recently. The certificate is valid upto June 12, 2025.

According to an official, the Eat Right initiative aims at promoting safe, healthy, and sustainable food on campuses such as schools, universities, colleges, workplaces and food markets.