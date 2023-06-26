HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thirupapuliyur Uzhavar Sandhai gets FSSAI’s Eat Right certification

The Eat Right initiative aims at promoting safe, healthy, and sustainable food on campuses such as schools, universities, colleges, workplaces and food markets

June 26, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Thirupapuliyur Uzhavar Sandhai in Cuddalore has obtained Eat Right (Fruits and Vegetable Market) certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The certification was issued as the farmers’ market had met the benchmarks established by FSSAI. The Uzhavar Sandhai was given a facelift recently at an estimated cost of ₹78.3 lakh. Collector A. Arun Thamburaj handed over the certificate to Poongothai, Deputy Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business recently. The certificate is valid upto June 12, 2025.

According to an official, the Eat Right initiative aims at promoting safe, healthy, and sustainable food on campuses such as schools, universities, colleges, workplaces and food markets.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.