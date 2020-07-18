Thirunavukkarasar joins issue with Gurumurthy over scam allegations

Former TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar has joined issue with Thuglak editor S. Gurumurthy over his allegations that a scam was brewing in the TNCC Charitable Trust.
Mr. Thirunavukkarasar, past president of the TNCC, and was the most recent ex-officio chairman of the Trust told The Hindu on Saturday that no funds or documents had been diverted from the Trust to anyone. “Not even a single paise has been diverted,” he said.
“Mr. Gurumurthy’s claim that Kanishka Singh (Congress leader) from Rahul Gandhi’s office has taken over the documents is blatantly false. They have no control over the Trust. Only the trustees administer the Trust for providing various educational and medical grants and sometimes solatium for any person affected by various crimes or loss of lives,” he said.
Mr. Thirunavukkarasar insisted that senior party leader Motilal Vohra was appointed by the executive committee of the party and that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had no role in it. “The AICC cannot dictate any terms to the Trust. It is a Trust formed by Kamarajar to help socially disadvantaged people,” he added.
Contending that Mr. Gurumurthy was a known associate of the BJP, he said the former was trying to sow doubts in people’s minds with the election season approaching (in Tamil Nadu). “His plan is to damage the Congress’ image and target Rahul Gandhi,” he charged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath