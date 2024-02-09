Thirumayam fort bears a testimony to the bond between Sethupathis and Thondaimans

February 09, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST

The story goes that sometime in the 1680s, a messenger had brought news to Kilavan Sethupathi, the Ramanathapuram king, of a tiger creating panic in villages in and around Thirumayam. A sharpshooter, the king reached Thirumayam, the northernmost boundary of his kingdom. To keep an eye on the marauding invaders from the northern part of Tamil Nadu, Sethupathi had built a fort on the hillock there.

During this hunting expedition, Sethupathi, who according to historian Rober Sewell was the first truly sovereign king of the Sethupathi dynasty, may have rested at the fort, where there were barracks for his soldiers and a rock-cut cell with a Shiva lingam inside. Had he walked on the ramparts of the seven-ringed fort wall, he would have seen in the distance the Vellar, a non-perennial river, snaking through thick vegetation and forming a boundary for his kingdom. It was there in the thickly forested area that the tiger was holed up.

Romantic folklore

History does not tell whether Sethupathi killed the tiger, but an oft-repeated romantic folklore says it was on the banks of the river that he set his sights on Kathayi Nachiar, the sister of Ragunatha Raya Tondaman, the chieftain of the neighbouring Pudukkottai. What is recorded is the marriage of Sethupathi and Nachiar. Mee. Manoharan, in his book Kilavan Sethupathi, writes that in the 17th Century, the Thondaimans were the local chieftains who ruled in and around Pudukkottai. They were known for their skills in training elephants for warfare and this would have buttressed the army of the Sethupathis.

Earlier, Sethupathi had deputed a local chief, Pallavarayan, to oversee the Thirumayam region. Around 1686, whispers in the palace corridor brought to him the news of a revolt by Pallavarayan. To gain more power, Pallavarayan had been toying with the idea of joining forces with the Bhonsles, the Thanjavur rulers. Sethupathi ousted Pallavarayan and made his brother-in-law Ragunatha Raya Thondaiman the new ruler of Pudukkottai and gave him the Thirumayam fort.

By the early 18th Century, the British had emerged as a mighty force in Tamil Nadu. During this period, Hyder Ali, aided by the French, was manoeuvring to capture Pudukkottai.

J. Raja Mohamad, former curator, Pudukkottai Government Museum, says that to survive, the kings were forced to side with the British or the French. For some time, the Thondaimans had followed an independent foreign policy but when besieged by Hyder Ali’s forces, they sided with the British and also helped the Nawab of Arcot against Hyder Ali. With British arrival, the Thirumayam fort became a highly guarded garrison. The fort’s magazine room was filled with artillery; cannons were placed on the bastions; and the embrasures in the wall were parked with projectiles.

Evidence of mud dams

The fort stands as a testimony to the bond between two dynasties — the Sethupathis and the Thondaimans. But the fort held secrets within its outer boundary walls that date not only before the Keezhadi civilization but also much earlier than the Indus Valley Civilisation, says Mr. Mohamad. During the prehistoric time, this region was interspersed with hillocks. The Vallar flowed quietly during the monsoon and bands of nomadic hunter-gatherers settled here in the Neolithic period and began their first forays into agriculture.

Mr. Mohamad says there is evidence of mud dams being built across the Vallar, indicating the intricate water management system the prehistoric civilization might have developed. Preserved in the Thirumayam hillock are panels of rock paintings, evidence of the footprints left behind by the Neolithic man. Though time is chipping away at its existence at some places, the still-bleeding ochre paintings of animals and human figures tell tales of those who lived under these overhanging rocks. In the nooks and crannies of the hillock, etched on smooth wrinkle-free rocks are board games that the early man might have played to while away his time. Hidden in another spot is a perfectly etched amorous couple.

According to Mr. Mohamad, these discoveries in 2001 have put Pudukkottai district on the State’s rock art map. “Paintings of similar style have been found at other places in the State and their age has been put at 2500 BC to 3000 BC,” he adds.

The Shiva cave-temple, hewn into the base of the hillock around the 9th Century AD, is the earliest monument. During that period, the region was ruled by local chieftains called Mutharaiyars. The adjoining structure is a Vishnu cave-temple and there is an inscription mentioning Sattan Maran, a Mutharaiyar chief and a contemporary of the Vijayalaya line of the early Cholas.

This age also saw the eruption of a feud between the Shaivites and the Vaishnavaites. There are two inscriptions in the Vishnu temple that refer to Appanna Dandanayaka, a general in the Hoysala army, who had come down to Thirumayam to preside over a tribunal to settle a long-standing dispute between the trustees of the Vishnu and Shiva temples. The inscriptions also tell how the property was divided among the two temples.

After the Mutharaiyars, Thirumayam came under the Pandyan empire and there are inscriptions in the temples that talk of Maravarman Sundara Pandya II, Jatavarman Virapandya III, and others. There are also inscriptions dated to the reigns of Virupaksha I and Krishnadeva Raja, the Vijayanagara kings.

It is in the temples that the subtle influences that the various dynasties left behind in the region are revealed. The sanctum sanctorum of both temples have been hewed within the hillock. The outer courtyard has a clear influence of Nayak architecture. Retired archaeologist C. Santhalingam says that as the Nayaks were originally military governors under the Vijayanagara empire, there is a confluence of Vijayanagara and Nayak architecture and this is also reflected in the temples.

The fort is also called ‘Oomaiyan fort’ in local parlance after the brother of Veerapandiya Kattabomman of Panchalalmkurichi. It is said Oomadurai and Kattabomman had escaped from the Palayamkottai prison in 1802 and after failing to get help from the rulers of Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram had hid themselves in the forest near Thirumayam. They were captured by the Thondaimans and handed over to the British.

A tough battle

Now, on a sunny day as history lurks in the shade, monkeys strut on the parapet walls and pigeons coo from the embrasures. The moat that once surrounded the fort is now a little waterbody. For the ASI staff, it is a tenacious battle to keep these prehistoric finds intact from vandals. “There are still some closed caverns in the hillock and they may also contain numerous rock arts. Efforts are being made to get them open for study,” says Mr. Mohamad.

Minister for Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu concurs with historians on the numerous sites in and around the Pudukkottai region that need to be explored and preserved after proper research. “Right now, we are concentrating on Porpanaikottai. We are also looking at other sites in the region. We are hoping to zero in on a site where we can record significant vestiges of early civilizations. Based on the outcome of the various excavations, a decision to establish a museum on the lines of the one at Keezhadi will be taken,” he adds.