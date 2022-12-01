Thirumavalavan welcomes contempt proceedings against star witness in Gokulraj murder case

  1. EPaper
December 01, 2022 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo

File photo | Photo Credit: SINGARAVELOU T

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Swathi, the “star witness” in the murder of Dalit youth V. Gokulraj, for turning hostile during the trial.

The trial court had convicted Yuvaraj, leader of a dominant caste outfit, and his associates on charges of murdering Gokulraj in 2015 when he had gone to the Tiruchengode Arthanareeshwarar temple with Ms. Swathi, who belonged to the dominant community. Mr. Thirumavalavan said: that witnesses turning hostile because of threat or other personal reasons go against natural justice. “I appreciate the judges’ decision to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Swathi for turning hostile,he said.”

