Justice Vicotoria Gowri’s appointment: Thirumavalavan writes to President

February 07, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Chennai

How someone who has incited ‘hate speech against minorities’ could be recommended for the post, he asks

The Hindu Bureau

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday urged President Droupadi Murmu to “return the dossier proposing Ms. Victoria Gowri as Judge of the Madras High Court” and requested explanation on how someone who has incited “hate speech against minorities” in our nation was recommended for a high constitutional office of a judge.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said though Article 74 of the Constitution states that President of India must follow the recommendations made b the Council of Ministers, proviso to Article 74 states that the “President may request that the Council of Ministers reconsider such advice, either generally or in a specific situation”.

“You hold the highest constitutional position in our country and enjoy the people’s complete trust as President of India. I fervently hope that you will exercise the powers of your high office to protect the cherished ideals of diversity, religious plurality, fraternity and equality guaranteed by the Constitution of India,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan added, “The public’s impression of the impartiality of the judiciary will undoubtedly be damaged by the Collegium’s proposal to choose someone who is open about her disdain of minority cultures. If Ms. Gowri is appointed as a judge, can any litigant from the Muslim or Christian communities ever expect to receive justice in her court?”

