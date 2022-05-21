Thirumavalavan travels to Russia to participate in ‘World Halal Day’ event
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and president Thol. Thirumavalavan has travelled to Kazan in Russia to participate in ‘World Halal Day’ event.
On Friday, he uploaded pictures from his visit to Communist leader Vladimir Lenin’s tomb at Red Square in Moscow. Speaking at a media event, Mr. Thirumavalavan said Halal should not be restricted to just meat. “Halal is not only meant for Muslims and meat. It is a healthy lifestyle for human beings across the world,” he said.
