HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thirumavalavan slams Manipur govt. for ‘defaming’ Army, demands Amit Shah’s statement in Lok Sabha

BJP govt. in Manipur attempting to vilify army to conceal its shortcomings, says VCK leader

August 09, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
VCK leader Thol.Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol.Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Wednesday demanded that the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, make a statement and have a discussion in the Lok Sabha regarding the First Information Report filed by Manipur Police against Assam Rifles, and alleged that the BJP government in Manipur had taken an ‘extreme step’ of tarnishing the reputation of the Army.

In a letter to Lok Sabha’s Secretary General, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the Army had in turn issued a clarification that the Central security forces, especially Assam Rifles, had been ‘tirelessly working to save lives and restore peace in Manipur’ .

“A thorough investigation by a Special Investigation Team is required to examine the possible collaboration of local police in the looting of armoury by the extremists. The evident ethnic bias within the Manipur police has compromised their ability to save lives and prevent violence,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan added that, in this context, the ruling BJP government’s attempts to vilify the army to conceal its shortcomings are both ‘unprecedented and dangerously detrimental’.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.