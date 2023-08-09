August 09, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Chennai

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Wednesday demanded that the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, make a statement and have a discussion in the Lok Sabha regarding the First Information Report filed by Manipur Police against Assam Rifles, and alleged that the BJP government in Manipur had taken an ‘extreme step’ of tarnishing the reputation of the Army.

In a letter to Lok Sabha’s Secretary General, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the Army had in turn issued a clarification that the Central security forces, especially Assam Rifles, had been ‘tirelessly working to save lives and restore peace in Manipur’ .

“A thorough investigation by a Special Investigation Team is required to examine the possible collaboration of local police in the looting of armoury by the extremists. The evident ethnic bias within the Manipur police has compromised their ability to save lives and prevent violence,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan added that, in this context, the ruling BJP government’s attempts to vilify the army to conceal its shortcomings are both ‘unprecedented and dangerously detrimental’.