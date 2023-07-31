Thirumavalavan seeks discussion on Manipur violence in Parliament

July 31, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chidambaram M.P Thol. Thirumavalavan (VCK), on Monday moved a motion for Adjournment of the House for ‘discussing the pressing issues plaguing Manipur’.

In a letter to Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Mr. Thirumavalavan, who recently visited Manipur on July 29 and 30 as a part of delegation of MPs, met the victims of the ongoing violence.

“It was disheartening to witness the ordeal they are facing, and it became evident that both groups of victims share a common sentiment — they feel let down by the State and Union Government’s failure to protect them. The impact of this violence has severely disrupted normal life in the region and what’s even more distressing is the fact that the violence persists despite the severity of the situation,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said it is ‘crucial for us to prioritise this matter given the gravity of the situation and its far reaching consequences on the lives of people in Manipur’.

“I earnestly request that all other business of the Lok Sabha be adjourned to hold a dedicated discussion on the pressing issues plaguing Manipur,” he said, adding, “By focusing our attention and resources on finding viable solutions, we can work towards bringing relief and a sense of security to the affected communities.”