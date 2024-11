Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday sought action against members of the PMK and Vanniyar Sangam for allegedly damaging VCK’s flagpoles in Cuddalore and delivering instigating speech against Dalits. In a statement, he pointed to the ongoing incidents in Cuddalore. He also condemned the police action against the affected Dalits.