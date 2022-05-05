Thirumavalavan responds to Gangai Amaran on ‘Ambedkar comparison’

To state Ambedkar will praise Modi is a conspiracy of ‘Sanghis’: VCK chief

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday reacted to a poser by music composer-director Gangai Amaran on whether comparing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the VCK leader to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar (by a well-known lyricist in a recent public meeting) was acceptable.

Mr. Amaran’s animated reaction in an interview to a YouTube channel, which had since gone viral, came in response to criticism against a foreword penned by his brother and music composer Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, in which he drew comparisons between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ambedkar.

Reacting to the video, Mr. Thirumavalavan, in a couple of tweets, appeared to explain the different ways of comparing people. “Comparisons can be done in two ways: two opposite things can be compared or two similar things can be compared. Sugarcane and fruits will be sweet. This is about comparing similar things. Sugarcane is sweet, Neem will be bitter. Here, we are comparing opposites,” he contended.

“Similarly, Ambedkar and Periyar are similar comparisons. Ambedkar and Mr. Modi are opposites. They are opposite ends. To state that Ambedkar would praise Mr. Modi if he was alive today is an attempt to paint him as a Sanghi. It is a conspiracy of Sanghis to appropriate him,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan wondered if the Pavalar brothers (as the musician-brothers are known - including their elder brother Pavalar), are scapegoats for the Sangh Parivar.