Thirumavalavan reluctant to share stage with Vijay

Published - November 23, 2024 12:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan is reportedly reluctant to share stage with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay to release a book on Dr. Ambedkar on December 6 in Chennai after Mr. Vijay identified the DMK and the BJP as his political and ideological enemies respectively in his first political rally in Vikravandi recently.

Sources in the VCK said Mr. Thirumavalavan had initially agreed to participate in the function before Mr. Vijay’s first speech. “If Mr. Vijay attacks the DMK with our leader on stage, it would not augur well for the DMK alliance of which VCK is a part of. We want the organisers to make it easy for us and avoid this situation. It is not that we are backtracking,” said the source. A VCK senior leader said the party is firmly in the DMK alliance. “

