Thirumavalavan opposes expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra by Ethics Committee

December 08, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

VCK Leader, Thol. Thirumavalavan | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Friday condemned the expulsion of Trinamool Congress M.P., Mahua Moitra as Member of Parliament by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee over the ‘cash-for-query’ allegation.

In a statement on social media, Mr. Thirumavalavan charged she has been expelled because she continuously exposed what he called the collusion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian billionaire businessman, Gautam Adani.

“Ms. Moitra’s expulsion is nothing but a way to seek revenge against her for her criticism of collusion by Modi and Adani in the Lok Sabha consistently. Without the members of the Opposition in the parliament, the decision to expel her was taken without consultation by citing the Ethics Committee’s findings. We oppose this move,” he said.

