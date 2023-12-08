HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thirumavalavan opposes expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra by Ethics Committee

December 08, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
VCK Leader, Thol. Thirumavalavan

VCK Leader, Thol. Thirumavalavan | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Friday condemned the expulsion of Trinamool Congress M.P., Mahua Moitra as Member of Parliament by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee over the ‘cash-for-query’ allegation.

In a statement on social media, Mr. Thirumavalavan charged she has been expelled because she continuously exposed what he called the collusion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian billionaire businessman, Gautam Adani.

“Ms. Moitra’s expulsion is nothing but a way to seek revenge against her for her criticism of collusion by Modi and Adani in the Lok Sabha consistently. Without the members of the Opposition in the parliament, the decision to expel her was taken without consultation by citing the Ethics Committee’s findings. We oppose this move,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.