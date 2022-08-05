Tamil Nadu

Thirumavalavan lends support to Dalit Christians in SC list

Staff Reporter CHENNAI August 05, 2022 21:52 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 21:52 IST

The National Council of Dalit Christians reached out to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol Thirumavalavan in New Delhi on August 4 and urged him to support the demand of including Dalit Christians (Dalits who have converted to Christianity) in the Scheduled Castes list.

Participating in the protest organised by the NCDC, which called for the repeal of paragraph 3 of President’s Order in 1950 that excludes Dalit communities who have converted to Christianity and Islam from the Scheduled caste list despite facing social, economic and educational backwardness due to practice of untouchability, he endorsed their demand.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the Order was amended twice to include Dalits who have converted to Sikhism and Buddhism, it continues to leave out Dalits who have converted to Christianity and Islam from its ambit.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...