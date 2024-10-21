Thirumavalavan joins issue with L. Murugan on Arunthathiyar reservation

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday said Union Minister of State (MoS) for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan has never fought for the rights of the Arunthathiyar community.

“L. Murugan is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) man. He has never projected himself as an Arunthathiyar and never been part of any Arunthathiyar affiliated associations and given voice for their rights. Right from his school days he grew up as an RSS cadre. Even when he entered politics he engaged himself as an RSS man. Only BJP-RSS portrayed him as Arunthathiyar, he told reporters.

Mr. Thirumavalavan’s remark comes a day after Mr. L Murugan questioned how the former could be a Dalit leader, when he had filed a case in the Supreme Court challenging the reservation benefits for the Arunthathiyar community

To a question, Mr. Thirumavalavan said Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman did not state that he would remove Tamil Thai Vazhthu if voted to power and he only said he would bring in a better version of the State anthem.

“Mr. Seeman has a grudge against Dravidian politics and that is why he expressed that opinion. There is no need to get confused over the issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad alleged that Mr. Thirumavalavan and Mr. Seeman had been criticised for prioritizing personal ambitions over the welfare of Tamil people and urged them to give up their divisive politics.