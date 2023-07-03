HamberMenu
Thirumavalavan expresses regret over ‘differently-abled’ remark

July 03, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday expressed regret over his controversial remarks about disability at a public meeting in Melavalavu on June 30. A bachelor, Mr Thirumavalavan, had alluded that he did not suffer from any disability and posed: “Wouldn’t I too have the desire to get married?”

Amidst criticism, on Monday he tweeted, “I also expressed my regret at that time. VCK continues to advocate for the interests and rights of differently-abled people.”

Mr. Thirumavalavan assured the differently-abled community that it won’t happen again.

In a separate Twitter post, he alleged that an outfit with affiliations to “Sanatana-Sangh Parivar” are spreading false rumours against him and the party.

In the Melavalavu meeting, I spoke against that gang which is using the name of Ambedkar, Rettaimalai Srinivasan and Iyodhee Thass Pandithar for their gains and are in touch with BJP and RSS, he said.

