Thirumavalavan demands prohibition in Tamil Nadu

06 February 2022 00:21 IST

He welcomes HC’s direction to close Tasmac-run bars

Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan has requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps to implement prohibition in Tamil Nadu in a phased manner.

In a statement, he recalled former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s assurance of prohibition in 2015, if the DMK was elected to power.

Welcoming the direction issued by the Madras High Court to Tamil Nadu Government to close the bars attached to Tasmac-run retail liquor shops, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, instead of filing an appeal against the order, the government should close the bars. He said though there were references to liquor consumption in ancient Tamil literature, Justice C. Saravanan, who delivered the judgment, had pointed out literary works arguing against drinking habit.

“Section 47 of the Constitution says the State shall endeavour to bring about prohibition of intoxicating drinks and drug. The Prohibition Enquiry Committee also advocated a nation-wide prohibition policy in 1955,” he said.