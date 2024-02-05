ADVERTISEMENT

Thirumavalavan criticises awarding of Bharat Ratna to Advani

February 05, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram M.P., Thol. Thirumvalavan, on Sunday criticised the decision to award Bharat Ratna to senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

In a statement, he charged India’s highest civilian award has been given to a person who pursued a politics of majoritarian hate against minorities.

“Mr Advani brought down V.P. Singh’s government which recommended reservations for Hindu OBCs (Other Backward Classes) in India. He undertook Rath Yatra, which became a ‘Ratha yatra’ (yatra of blood) against Shudras of India. He was instrumental in demolition of Babri Masjid and spreading hate against Muslims,” the VCK leader alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thirumavalavan felt Mr. Advani is responsible for laying the foundation all the problems faced by the Indian Constitution today.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is giving a Bharat Ratna to a person who has achieved these records,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US