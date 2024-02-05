Thirumavalavan criticises awarding of Bharat Ratna to Advani

February 05, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Chennai

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram M.P., Thol. Thirumvalavan, on Sunday criticised the decision to award Bharat Ratna to senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

In a statement, he charged India’s highest civilian award has been given to a person who pursued a politics of majoritarian hate against minorities.

“Mr Advani brought down V.P. Singh’s government which recommended reservations for Hindu OBCs (Other Backward Classes) in India. He undertook Rath Yatra, which became a ‘Ratha yatra’ (yatra of blood) against Shudras of India. He was instrumental in demolition of Babri Masjid and spreading hate against Muslims,” the VCK leader alleged.

Mr. Thirumavalavan felt Mr. Advani is responsible for laying the foundation all the problems faced by the Indian Constitution today.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is giving a Bharat Ratna to a person who has achieved these records,” he said.

