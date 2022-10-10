Tamil Nadu

Thirumavalavan calls on CM

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the latter's camp office in Chennai on Monday to extend greetings on him being re-elected as DMK's president. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was also present.


