Thirumavalavan bereaved

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan’s elder sister Banumathi died on Wednesday after battling COVID-19 for the last three weeks. A release from the VCK said she was recovering after being found positive for the infection and had been under treatment at a private hospital. But she suffered a heart attack on Wednesday.

