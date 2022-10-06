Thirumavalavan backs Vetrimaaran’s comments on Raja Raja Chola

ADVERTISEMENT

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday backed filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s recent comments that Chola king, Raja Raja Chola, could not be considered as a ‘Hindu’ king, and said that there was no Hinduism during the time of Cholas.

In a social media post, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “During the time of Raja Raja Chola, Saivam and Vainavam were different. Religious symbols ‘Thiruneer Pattai’ and ‘Thiruman Namam’ were different. The two openly fought against each other and heads rolled in the sludge of blood. There were continuous conversions. In those times, where was Hindu when present day Lingayats themselves are saying that they are not Hindus and are protesting,” he said.

Mr. Thirumvalavan asked if it was fair to impose modern-day identities on Raja Raja Chola because he built the Big temple (Brihadeesvarar Temple) for a Lingam. “Is that not twisting history? Vetrimaaran mentioned only this,” he said.