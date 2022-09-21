Thirumavalavan backs DMK MP Raja’s comments on Shudras

ADVERTISEMENT

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, who spearheaded a campaign against Manusmriti in 2020, on Wednesday backed DMK MP A. Raja’s recent comments on what Manusmriti says about Shudras. Mr. Raja’s comments had evoked criticism from the BJP, Hindu Munnani and some leaders including O. Panneerselvam, but Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman strongly supported him.

Mr. Thirumavalavan contended Mr. Raja merely reflected what is stated in Manusmriti. “He spoke about what is written in Manusmriti: if we say we are Hindu, we might have to accept we are Shudras. Then, one has to accept what Manusmriti says about Shudras. So, he asked those who are identified as Shudras ‘why shouldn’t you say you are not Hindu?’ Of course, this doesn’t apply to Dalits and Scheduled Tribes. It applies only to the fourth caste in the Hindu society. Manusmriti says what he said about Shudras,” he contended.

According to him, the DMK MP had reiterated what Periyar and Dr. Ambedkar had said. “Why are Sanatan forces and Brahmins like H. Raja (of BJP) getting so angry? Is he a Shudra?” he asked. (Non-Brahmin leaders of the BJP including party State president K. Annamalai too had expressed outrage over the DMK MP’s remarks.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thirumavalavan also felt Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra would fill the vaccuum of the lack of opposition to Sanatan forces.

“Rahul Gandhi’s yatra will create an impact across the nation. His yatra will unite democratic forces in India and oppose Sanatan forces,” he said.