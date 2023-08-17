Thirumavalavan appeals to CM for protection for victims in Nanguneri caste violence incident

August 17, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Chennai

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Wednesday, a day before his 61st birthday, and appealed that the State Government ensure protection to the family of Dalit siblings who were attacked by their schoolmates belonging to the intermediate caste in Nanguneri recently. He sought relocation of the family.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Thirumavalavan said he also made several appeals to Mr Stalin related to wages for agricultural wages, increasing financial assistance to women in Tamil Nadu to match what Kerala government is giving to women in their State and also to extend the scheme to more women and demands of the veterinary doctors in the State.

On the Nanguneri incident, he said, “Government has ensured the victims received high quality treatment. Doctors from Stanley Medical College have done surgeries on the boy. The family should be given protection by the Government and since they are apprehensive of staying in the area, I have urged the CM to ensure they are moved to another area and the boy continues his studies elsewhere,” he said.

Asked if he agrees with the proposal to move to another area instead of ensuring the victim and the family continue to live there without fear, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “I am only making the appeal that was made by the family. I don’t accept it.”

