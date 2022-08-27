Thirumavalavan and Seeman meet protesters in Parandur

People are up against the acquisition of 4,700 acres for the new airport, says VCK chief

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan and Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman on Friday met the people who have been protesting against land acquisition for the new airport in Parandur.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said people from 13 villages have protested against the 4,700 acres to be acquired from them to build the new airport.

“The Ekanapuram villagers have lost even their place of dwelling. I visited the village to meet the people. They demanded that the land be acquired without removing the places where they are dwelling. The Centre and State governments must look into this request,” he said.

Speaking at a public protest, Mr Seeman said there needs to be a conversation about what is defined as ‘growth’ in today’s context.

“We oppose Adani port, nuclear plant, methane-ethane project, [Salem-Chennai] 8-way lane, stone quarries in the mountains and river sand mining. We are against this kind of growth. You define growth as the one where a beggar uses a swiping machine to beg. We want to build a world where there are no beggars,” he said.

Mr. Seeman said he is not against construction of the new airport in Parandur, but the facility shouldn’t be built by taking over wetlands.

“Who will you give the airport for administration after it is built? To Adani? There are 2,605 acres of wetlands. The Minister is saying that these will be preserved. We have seen how Pallikaranai marshlands have been preserved,” said Mr. Seeman.