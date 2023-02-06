Thirumalaigiri panchayat chief, who was arrested for abusing Dalit youth, gets conditional bail

February 06, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Salem

The Thirumalaigiri Panchayat president, T. Manickam, who was recently arrested on charges of abusing and threatening a Dalit youth, Praveen Kumar, for going near the sanctum sanctorum of the Periya Mariamman temple in Salem, got conditional bail on Monday.

Additional District Court I in the Salem District Court Complex granted him relief on the condition that he should not enter Thirumalaigiri village panchayat for one month and should visit the Hasthampatti police station twice a day, in the morning and evening, and sign a register until further orders. The court said violating the conditions would lead to the cancellation of bail.

CPI(M) Salem North urban unit secretary N. Praveen Kumar, who had protested against the incident of alleged abuse, said, “We will discuss with our party high command and legal experts regarding moving the Madras High Court challenging the conditional bail order.”