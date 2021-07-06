Thirukkural to make a come back in public transport buses

State Transport Corporation buses to have boards containing verses from the works of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar, along with their meanings.

Commuters will once again be able to see Thirukkurals on all public transport buses in the State.

Based on the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the State Transport Department is taking steps to fix boards containing verses from the works of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar, along with their meanings, in the 19,700-strong fleet of buses, belonging to the eight State Transport Corporations (STCs), including the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

In a press release, Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan said the job of fixing the Thirukkural boards would be completed within 10 days.

Mr. Rajakannappan also pointed out that with the inter- and intra-district travel having been allowed from Monday, 14,215 buses were being operated, while 2,100 inter-State buses still remained non-operational.

Electric switchover

He said as the diesel price had been increasing day by day, and the STCs were suffering a loss of around ₹33,000 crore, the State Transport Department was planning to switch over to electric buses. However, the cost of electric buses was five times higher than the cost of diesel buses. The department was taking all steps to create the necessary infrastructure, including charging stations, for operating the electric buses in the State, and the work would be completed within six months.

Mr. Rajakannappan said the free bus rides for women, transpersons and differently abled persons and their companions, had been well received, with the MTC permitting the free rides in over 1,550 ordinary buses out of its operating fleet of 3,250 buses.

A total of 7,291 ordinary services were operated all over the State, he added.