Thirukkural captures the essence of Bharatiya spirituality: Tamil Nadu Governor

In his address, the Tamil Nadu Governor elaborated on the spiritual depth of Thirukkural

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on Friday said Thirukkural is not just a code of ethics and morality or a code of conduct. But it is an epic book holding the essence of “Bharatiya spirituality”, he noted.

The Governor inaugurated Thirukkural Conference – Thirukkural To The Humanity For World Peace And Harmony, at Vivekananda Auditorium, Anna University.

In his address, Mr. Ravi elaborated on the spiritual depth of Thirukkural and said it is a unique blend of Dharmashastra and Nithishastra i.e., spirituality and righteous conduct of every human.

The ‘Aadhi Bhagavan’ quoted in the first Kural is found in all Indian languages, said Mr. Ravi. It is at the core of Indian spirituality. The teaching of Ahimsa and ways of freeing from the cycle of birth and death ( moksha) through renunciation as described in Thirukkural have been at the core of Sanatan spirituality, including the tenets of Jainism and Buddhism, he said.

Mr. Ravi also reiterated his charge that missionaries like G.U. Pope, who first translated the Thirukkural, into English, presented a “de-spiritualised” version of it.

He hailed the great Sage Thiruvalluvar, as a bright sun in the galaxy of ancient sages of Bharat, who gave the Thirukkural the ‘Fountain of Spirituality and Wisdom’.

Mr. Ravi highlighted the richness, literary genius and beauty of the Tamil language brought out by Thiruvalluvar in his magnificent literary work Thirukkural. Every word of every Kural is a symmetric, poetic and literary masterpiece.

Thirukkural has to be restored in its full glory for which the role of researchers and scholars is pivotal, Mr. Ravi said, urging them to acknowledge, imbibe and enlighten the world with the eternal spirituality and wisdom of Thirukkural.

R. Velraj, Vice Chancellor, Anna University, P. Ravikumar, President, Kural Malai Sangam, Malarvizhi, Honarary President, Kural Malai Sangam, Manuneethi Manickam, President, Manuneethi Foundation, Tamil scholars, distinguished invitees, dignitaries, students and officials participated in the function.