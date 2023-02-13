Thirteen mahouts and cavadies from Tamil Nadu complete training at Thailand’s elephant conservation centre

February 13, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thirteen mahouts and cavadis from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) were felicitated by Forests Minister M. Mathiventhan and Forest Department officials on Monday after completing elephant training sessions in Thailand.

The mahouts and cavadis were sent to the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Thailand’s Lampang province for capacity building. They were accompanied by MTR Deputy Director Arun Kumar, a forest ranger and a livestock inspector.

Sharing his experience from the training, Suresh, a mahout from Mudumalai, said the Thais keep young elephants with the mother while initiating training, unlike here where the calf is separated. “That is a good practice that we can adopt,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said there were a few differences in the feeding pattern and elephant management in Thailand. The elephants are tied to a small concrete stand with a rotating structure on top, preventing the chains from getting broken when the elephant moves around. “Here we usually tie them to a tree and the iron chains get tangled,” he said.

“The Thai elephant centre has a separate hospital for elephants and good infrastructure for treatment,” Mr. Kumar added. He said the centre tested hormone levels of elephants every two weeks, and lets the animals breed based on the results.

Mani, a mahout from ATR, said they found it odd that Thais were wearing shoes while climbing on elephants. “We told them we would not wear slippers as we worship elephants,” he said.

While the traditional knowledge of Tamil mahouts is unparalleled, there is also a need to keep up with the evolving conservation science and good practices from around the world, said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

“The Chief Minister had announced setting up three rescue and rehabilitation centres. A project report is ready. One has been planned in Coimbatore so that it will be close to MTR and ATR,” Ms. Sahu said.

The training in Thailand is a new initiative and the first in the State, said Mr. Mathiventhan. “Our Forest Ministry, started in 1856, is in its 167 th year. We are proud that such an initiative is happening now,” he added.

Chengalpattu MLA M. Varalakshmi, Arignar Anna Zoological Park Director Srinivas Reddy and Deputy Director E. Prashanth were also present at the event.