HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thirteen mahouts and cavadies from Tamil Nadu complete training at Thailand’s elephant conservation centre

The training initiative is new and the first in the State, Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan says. State government plans to set up three wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centres, one of which will come up in Coimbatore

February 13, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Forests Minister M. Mathiventhan and Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu greeting the mahouts and cavadies in Chennai on Monday.

Forests Minister M. Mathiventhan and Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu greeting the mahouts and cavadies in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Thirteen mahouts and cavadis from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) were felicitated by Forests Minister M. Mathiventhan and Forest Department officials on Monday after completing elephant training sessions in Thailand.

The mahouts and cavadis were sent to the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Thailand’s Lampang province for capacity building. They were accompanied by MTR Deputy Director Arun Kumar, a forest ranger and a livestock inspector.

Sharing his experience from the training, Suresh, a mahout from Mudumalai, said the Thais keep young elephants with the mother while initiating training, unlike here where the calf is separated. “That is a good practice that we can adopt,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said there were a few differences in the feeding pattern and elephant management in Thailand. The elephants are tied to a small concrete stand with a rotating structure on top, preventing the chains from getting broken when the elephant moves around. “Here we usually tie them to a tree and the iron chains get tangled,” he said.

“The Thai elephant centre has a separate hospital for elephants and good infrastructure for treatment,” Mr. Kumar added. He said the centre tested hormone levels of elephants every two weeks, and lets the animals breed based on the results.

Mani, a mahout from ATR, said they found it odd that Thais were wearing shoes while climbing on elephants. “We told them we would not wear slippers as we worship elephants,” he said.

While the traditional knowledge of Tamil mahouts is unparalleled, there is also a need to keep up with the evolving conservation science and good practices from around the world, said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

“The Chief Minister had announced setting up three rescue and rehabilitation centres. A project report is ready. One has been planned in Coimbatore so that it will be close to MTR and ATR,” Ms. Sahu said.

The training in Thailand is a new initiative and the first in the State, said Mr. Mathiventhan. “Our Forest Ministry, started in 1856, is in its 167 th year. We are proud that such an initiative is happening now,” he added.

Chengalpattu MLA M. Varalakshmi, Arignar Anna Zoological Park Director Srinivas Reddy and Deputy Director E. Prashanth were also present at the event.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.