Third mega vaccination camp this Sunday

Target is to administer 15 lakh doses

With a target of administering 15 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Health Department is set to hold the third mega vaccination camp on Sunday. A total of 20,000 booths will be set up across the State.

“We had no supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the last two days. The Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, and the Health Secretary contacted senior officials of the Union Health Ministry, following which we received five lakh doses yesterday,” Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

DMK’s Parliamentary Party Leader T.R. Baalu also met the Union Health Minister, the Minister said, adding that the State was expecting another 14 lakh doses of vaccines.

As many as 28.91 lakh people were inoculated in the first mega vaccination camp on September 12 and 16.43 lakh people got jabs in the second camp on September 19.