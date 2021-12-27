Third Front will only benefit BJP; Cong. must talk to ex-leaders, says Thirumavalavan

Stalin must take initiative to talk to Mamata, others, says VCK leader

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Lok Sabha MP Thol. Thirumavalavan recently appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin to bring together political parties to form an anti-BJP front. He urged the Congress leadership to begin interaction with former leaders now heading various parties, warning that a third front should not be allowed to take shape as it will split the anti-BJP votes. Edited excerpts:

Why did you request Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take initiatives to build an anti-BJP front when it is expected of the Congress to take the responsibility?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently expressed her desire to form an alternative alliance to the BJP and the Congress in India. Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao’s meeting with Mr. Stalin also raised a lot of speculation about a political front at the national level. He also seems to be interested in forming a third front. We do not want the DMK to follow a similar line as it will create a favourable political climate for the BJP, which is openly articulating fascist ideas.

A few days ago, the participants at a conclave in Haridwar made calls for genocide against the Muslims. The BJP is particular about constructing a Hindu nationalist state. It is no longer subtle and is speaking like the RSS. It advocates one nation, one culture; one nation, one [ration] card and one nation, one language. It has no faith in pluralism and diversity. If the BJP is elected again, it will pose a grave threat to the nation and the Constitution. Any attempt to create a third front will prove dangerous to the country. If regional parties had joined hands with the Congress and the Left, BJP’s emergence could have been averted in many States.

But isn’t the Congress too weak to take efforts to form a front against the BJP?

Such a situation emerged because the Congress and regional parties failed to work together. The BJP adopted the policy of divide and rule in many States. The BJP ensured regional parties did not join the Congress alliance. Though there are more anti-BJP votes in the country, the party succeeded in splitting the votes against it. The BJP sees to it that there is no consolidation of Dalit and OBC groups and it achieves this by instigating false pride in various caste groups. It knows that religious consolidation can be achieved only through consolidation of caste identity.

Still the Congress is not taking any initiatives to counter the BJP....

I agree the Congress is not able to consolidate the regional parties in the past decade. It has been weakened by the exit of leaders, who subsequently floated new outfits and captured power in many states. There are States where regional parties are posing a challenge to the Congress. Only in Tamil Nadu, the DMK worked with the Congress. Mr Stalin went a step further and proposed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate [in 2019] when others had reservations. Ms Mamata Banerjee nurtures the ambition to become the Prime Minister. There are regional leaders who want to become the PM through a third front government.

Mr Stalin has the clarity and guts because he has realised the compulsions of politics today. The DMK is the third largest party in Lok Sabha with considerable numbers in the Rajya Sabha. That is why I am requesting Mr. Stalin to bring together political parties against the BJP.

Who will convince Ms Banerjee against forming a third front?

Mr. Stalin can meet her and take up the issue. As a CM, he can visit various States and place the proposal before regional leaders and CMs. Congress leaders should cooperate with him. The regional leaders are particular about winning in their turf. They have not seriously considered offering an ideological challenge to the BJP at the national level.

The Congress is not in a position to work together with the Left and or Ms Mamata because of local political compulsions. A similar situation prevails in Kerala...

We have adequate time to resolve these issues. The Congress has the important task of establishing cordial relationship with its former leaders and CMs who revolted against it. It should form a committee for the purpose. Congress leadership can talk to Mr. Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mr. Y.S.R. Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSR Pary), Ms. Banerjee and Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao (TRS), who have roots in the Congress. I am not saying they should merge their parties with the Congress, but work closely with it.