‘Think tank on research needed at CMC’

College should identify students with potential to pursue research, he says

A think tank with international experts to guide research programmes is needed at the Christian Medical College in Vellore, said Chandran Gnanamuthu, retired Professor of Neurology, CMC.

Delivering his special oration at the valedictory function of the 11th Annual Research Day, which was organised by the Office of Research, CMC, on Friday, Prof. Gnanamuthu said the CMC was ranked as the third best medical institution in the country in 2018. The institution is also one of the pioneers in research in the country. However, he said, the college should identify people with potential, especially young students, to pursue research on their choice of interest in medicine. More importantly, the British era institution, especially its senior faculty members, should guide young researchers.

“There should be hand-holding mentorship by senior and middle-level researchers to motivate young medical students to take up research,” Prof. Gnanamuthu, who was awarded with a citation and medal for his service, said.

The two-day programme showcased research activities done by the faculty and students. As a separate category, a paper on COVID-19 related research was also highlighted.

A total of 224 poster presentations and 245 podium presentations were made during the celebrations. On the occasion, Anna B. Pulimood , Principal, CMC; Prasad Mathews, Medical Superintendent, CMC; Joy Sarojini Michael, Vice-Principal (AHS), Thripti Meriel Jacob, Vice-Principal (PG) , Suganthy R, Registrar, and Suceena Alexander, Additional Vice-Principal (Research) took part.