Think futuristic, Nirmala tells T.N.

Tamil Nadu needs to think futuristic when it comes to defence sector, said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an interactive session organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (Assocham) in the city on Friday.

She also suggested that all stakeholders including the government, defence experts and industry should work together to find out what the sector is missing and what is futuristic. “What we produce today becomes immaterial in one year in the defence sector,” she said. The Centre would support any new venture in the defence space.

She also suggested that MSMEs can produce parts for those assets that are already available.

Vinod Surana, co-chairman – Assocham, Tamil Nadu and Southern Region Development Council, pointed out that defence manufacturing sector had a bright future.