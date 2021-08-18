Thiaga Rajan expresses apology for remarks

CHENNAI

18 August 2021 01:51 IST

House witnesses heated exchange

A heated exchange between the ruling DMK and the main Opposition AIADMK in the Assembly on Tuesday was put to rest after Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan tendered an apology directed at V. Sampathkumar of the AIADMK. Speaker M. Appavu expunged certain remarks made by both parties on several occasions.

During a general discussion on the revised Budget for 2021-22 and the agriculture budget, Mr. Sampathkumar (Harur) made certain remarks that were objected to by Mr. Thiaga Rajan, who in turn made certain remarks. After Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami objected to the Minister’s remarks, Leader of the House Duraimurugan intervened and suggested that the remarks from both sides be removed.

Mr. Appavu expunged the remarks, but the matter did not end there. When Mr. Thiaga Rajan intervened during Mr. Sampathkumar’s speech to give an explanation, Mr. Palaniswami argued that the Minister was giving a lengthy explanation. Mr. Duraimurugan, however, said Ministers were free to choose the length of their explanations.

Advertising

Advertising

“When you were in power, we made the same request. But your Ministers went about giving long explanations; sometimes, we would step out for tea and return, only to see the Ministers continuing their replies.”

Mr. Thiaga Rajan said he would try to keep his replies short but wanted to make sure that to those he gave the explanation had grasped it. When he wondered whether the AIADMK MLA could repeat the explanations he offered, Mr. Palaniswami objected and made certain remarks that were expunged following objections from some DMK members.

Mr. Duraimurugan rose again to pacify Mr. Palaniswami and said Mr. Thiaga Rajan was a well-read man and he had always wanted to ensure that all were on the same page while discussing economics. “I myself have studied public finance, but I find certain things new from our Minister. He has an open mind.”

Later in the day, Mr. Rajan said: “If I have hurt anyone, I request the Chair to expunge my remarks. Many people have worked towards releasing the White Paper [on the State’s finances], and I was agitated because it was doubted. If I have hurt anyone, I apologise.” The Speaker termed his gesture “magnanimous”.