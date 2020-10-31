Thevar Jayanthi passes off peacefully at Pasumpon

Ramanathapuram

31 October 2020 01:32 IST

CM, Ministers and opposition leaders pay tributes at the samadhi

Offering tributes at the samadhi of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon village, marking his 113th Jayanthi and 58th Guru Puja on Friday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said after M.G. Ramachandran became Chief Minister, Thevar Jayanthi was being conducted as a function by the State government.

In a brief interaction with mediapersons, he said the AIADMK had recognised the services of Muthuramalinga Thevar, who had fought along with leaders like Subash Chandra Bose against the British. As a parliamentarian and member of the Legislative Assembly, too, his contributions were praiseworthy.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Ministers and former Ministers including R.B. Udayakumar, Sellur K. Raju, C. Vijayabaskar, K.P. Munusami, Natham Viswanathan and Member of Parliament O.P. Raveendranath Kumar placed wreaths at the samadhi.

Opposition leaders

DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin also paid tributes at the samadhi. He was accompanied by former Ministers I. Periasami, Suba Thangavelan, K.N. Nehru, Sattur Ramachandran and MLA Thangam Thennarasu.

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, BJP State president L. Murugan and national secretary H. Raja also paid tributes.