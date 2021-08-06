These TN students sit on the roadside near a forest in order to attend online classes

Students of Gundri panchayat in Erode district have to brave the occasional passing of animals, and soldier through bad network, in order to purse their studies, as their village has no internet connectivity

For students living in 15 habitations of Gundri panchayat, a hill area in Kadambur, attending online classes is a major challenge as there is no internet connectivity. The students brave odds and travel 2 km every day to sit on the side of a road that passes through a reserve forest, where connectivity is available, to pursue their studies.

Located in the Sathyamangalam Panchayat Union, the Gundri panchayat is situated 94 km from Erode and can be reached from Kadambur by traversing the 15 km road, including a 9.5 km road that passes through the Guthiyalathur Reserve Forest in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). There are about 1,800 households with over 6,200 people living there depending on agricultural land and working under the MGNREGS.

As many as 15 students from the panchayat travel on the forest road to a spot where network connectivity is available.

“I have been attending classes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day for the past five months by sitting on a boulder”, said M. Jessy of Kovilur habitation, who is pursuing her final year B.Sc. Nursing at a college in Coimbatore. She said that mobile signal were very weak in the area, and got disconnected frequently. “At least 20 to 35 times I have to reconnect to attend the online classes”, she said and added that she takes a break from 12 noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. “Once an elephant trumpeted, and a bear was seen along the road, after which I left for home”, she recalled and added that despite fears, she continued to pursue her studies.

Class 12 (plus two) and college students attend online classes every day. However, due to poor connectivity, they leave early. While there are over 250 students in class 11 (plus one), class 12 and higher education, only a few turn up to the spot to attend online classes. C. Devaraj of Chinna Gundri said that only a few parents possess smart phones and other students are unable to attend online classes. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents have refused to admit their children in schools and colleges from last year on wards,” he added.

The existing BSNL’s tower with CDMA technology is outdated and has not been in use over the past 10 years. Sources said that equipment would cost ₹2.8 crore, while cabling, labour work and other expenses would be around ₹40 lakh. Two private telecom companies recently inspected the panchayat and are studying the feasibility to install towers.

M. Mahesh Madhesh, president of the panchayat, said that petitions were submitted to the district administration demanding a mobile tower as students are badly affected.

V.P. Gunasekaran, state committee member, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association said that the absence of mobile connectivity is leading to dropouts and urged the State government to allot special funds to install a mobile tower.