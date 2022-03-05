These Madurai dots are all set to go places

Inspired by a Bhuj NGO, a city collective infuses life into the dying art of Sungudi

Madurai is known for its ‘malli,’ but it is the rich handloom tradition of the bespoke Sungudi that needs to be given a wider platform, says Dr. G. Natchiar, browsing through the exquisite collection of textiles on display at LAICO auditorium here on Saturday.

The exhibition showcases the achievement of Tharagai, a collective that has been working on reviving this traditional craft from 2014. It was started with 15 members, after a group of friends, on a trip to Bhuj in Gujarat visited the premises of Shrujan, an NGO working to take the crafts of Gujarat to the global stage.

Though, in 2012, the World Craft Council, initiated a project to revive Sungudi, what was needed was an impetus that would drive this forward and it was this dynamic energy that Tharagai aims to provide.

“Sungudi, is born out of the intrinsic design that makes up the ‘kolam’,” says Sridevi Suresh, Project Coordinator. “To keep alive this art, we have started two clusters in rural areas from where we source the raw material and provide the weavers with patterns that are then tied-and- dyed to make these exquisite cotton saris,” she adds.

Therapeutic effect

It is the ergonomics of the art that made the group tap the skills of the differently abled. For this they joined hands with M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation. This has worked wonders in not just creating skilled labour but also in rehabilitating the mentally challenged. A success story that the group recounts is how an inmate at the Chellamuthu Trust has gone back to leading a normal life after experiencing the therapeutic benefit of engaging in the tying process.

Tharagai adds value to this traditional art - right from wallets to carry bags to drawstring pouches that boldly bear the signature dots, the Sungudi as an art form has surely become more intrinsic to the changing times. The design element that Tharagai has brought in reflects in the way this cotton fabric is woven with other materials resulting in a fusion that is appealing to the younger generation.

It is this attempt by Tharagai to infuse life into the dying art form that has made people like Dr. Natchiar support the initiative.

The exhibition by Tharagai should act as the springboard for the quintessential Madurai product to go global.